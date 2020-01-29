Short Interest in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Grows By 12.2%

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 3,350,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

First Midwest Bancorp stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.13. 537,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,240. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $23.68.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $194.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,951,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 1,566.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,041,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,294,000 after purchasing an additional 979,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,725,000 after purchasing an additional 384,593 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,043,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,309,000 after purchasing an additional 267,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,858,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

