Short Interest in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Decreases By 8.8%

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 145,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLIC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.65. First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.79 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Equities analysts expect that First of Long Island will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.17%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,828.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,965.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in First of Long Island by 15.9% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 129,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 17,824 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,595 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 59,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 1,413.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 83,157 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.