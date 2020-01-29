Short Interest in FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Declines By 10.6%

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,100 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the December 31st total of 716,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $66,744.00. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShopper stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of FlexShopper worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of FlexShopper in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPAY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.36. 55,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,737. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.48. FlexShopper has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.70.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $22.93 million for the quarter.

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

