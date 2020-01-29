Short Interest in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Grows By 10.8%

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days. Currently, 23.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on GCO. ValuEngine raised Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. CL King upgraded Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Genesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $161,505.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,560.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,286 shares of company stock worth $459,571. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Genesco by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genesco by 400.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesco during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Shares of NYSE GCO traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.47. The stock had a trading volume of 193,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,436. The company has a market capitalization of $630.64 million, a PE ratio of -26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.69. Genesco has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.64 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Genesco will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

