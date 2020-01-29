Short Interest in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Declines By 8.5%

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the December 31st total of 6,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 369,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.1 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.30 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Clarus Securities downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Golden Star Resources by 13.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Golden Star Resources by 41.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $363,000.

Shares of Golden Star Resources stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

