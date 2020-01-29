Short Interest in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Increases By 11.0%

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the December 31st total of 6,350,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on HLX shares. ValuEngine lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Johnson Rice upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 11,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $110,003.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,814.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLX traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $8.47. 846,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,458. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

