Short Interest in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Declines By 8.5%

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,970,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the December 31st total of 13,080,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

In related news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $2,679,263.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,508,659.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,849,113.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Hess by 410.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hess by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Hess by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Hess by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. MKM Partners set a $80.00 price target on Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cfra cut Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.42.

Shares of HES stock traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,538,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,838. Hess has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.60 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day moving average is $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). Hess had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -135.14%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

