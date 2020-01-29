Short Interest in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Expands By 12.2%

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,198,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.14. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $140.94 and a 52 week high of $184.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen set a $180.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 40.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,301 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

