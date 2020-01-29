Short Interest in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Increases By 10.4%

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 787,900 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the December 31st total of 713,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HOFT stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.76. 50,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,784. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $293.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.48. Hooker Furniture has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $32.59.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $158.18 million during the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.83%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOFT. ValuEngine cut Hooker Furniture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOFT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Hooker Furniture by 117.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.