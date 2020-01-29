Short Interest in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Expands By 10.8%

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,440,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 17,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days. Approximately 20.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. InVitae has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

InVitae stock traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $20.01. 2,394,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,595. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. InVitae has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.90% and a negative net margin of 99.49%. The company had revenue of $56.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that InVitae will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $66,138.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,788 shares of company stock valued at $101,358. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InVitae during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,901,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of InVitae by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InVitae by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,223,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,746 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of InVitae during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of InVitae during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

