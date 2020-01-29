Short Interest in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Grows By 10.1%

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,480,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 7,700,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 983,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

IONS traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $60.69. The company had a trading volume of 495,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,932. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $53.34 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day moving average is $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.39.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 36.31%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $325,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,489.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,327 shares of company stock worth $2,534,865. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,802,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,004 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 865,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,850,000 after acquiring an additional 60,363 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,803.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 482,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,000 after acquiring an additional 470,539 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 364,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,813,000 after acquiring an additional 56,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 302,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

