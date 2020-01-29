Short Interest in L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) Rises By 10.3%

L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in L S Starrett by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in L S Starrett by 1.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in L S Starrett by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 318,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in L S Starrett by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in L S Starrett by 21.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L S Starrett alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCX traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $5.71. 18,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,584. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74. L S Starrett has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.73.

L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.11 million for the quarter. L S Starrett had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.30%.

About L S Starrett

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for L S Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L S Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.