Short Interest in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Increases By 11.0%

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the December 31st total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 712,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of LAZ stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.68. 775,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Lazard has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $44.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.72.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Lazard had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 50.66%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

In other news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $165,795.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 134,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard by 448.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 168,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

