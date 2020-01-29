Short Interest in LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) Decreases By 9.1%

LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 748,500 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 823,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:LFVN traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 474,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,216. The company has a market capitalization of $222.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.64. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $61.24 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 3.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded LifeVantage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other news, CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $63,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,814,071.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $203,805 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LifeVantage in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in LifeVantage in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 24.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 461.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 19.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

