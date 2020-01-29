Short Interest in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Rises By 12.4%

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,240,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 10,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on LYV. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim set a $84.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.10.

In related news, Director James S. Kahan purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.54 per share, for a total transaction of $276,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,804.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYV. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $433,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.8% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 135,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 139.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 157,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.57. 2,025,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,057.00 and a beta of 1.16. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.47.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

