Short Interest in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) Declines By 7.9%

Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATW. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MATW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Matthews International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of Matthews International stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.45. 7,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30. Matthews International has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $46.72.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.01). Matthews International had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $392.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

