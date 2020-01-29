Short Interest in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Drops By 8.9%

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Middleby stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.19. 270,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,232. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.56. Middleby has a twelve month low of $105.77 and a twelve month high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.88 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Middleby will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MIDD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wellington Shields downgraded Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.24 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $154,147.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 5,606.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Middleby by 266.4% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Middleby in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

