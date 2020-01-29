Short Interest in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Drops By 9.1%

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 445,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

MC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

MC stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.11. 719,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,937. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.96. Moelis & Co has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $48.69.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.15 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moelis & Co news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 87,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $2,997,641.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,641.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $173,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,866 shares of company stock worth $3,728,179. 19.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Co during the third quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the second quarter valued at $136,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 6.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

