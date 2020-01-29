Short Interest in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Rises By 11.2%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 31,930,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 21.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,225,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,552,000 after buying an additional 9,051,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,290,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,040,000 after buying an additional 2,009,353 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at about $7,393,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 46.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,695,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 539,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.73.

NYSE NBR traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,275,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,871,969. The firm has a market cap of $904.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $758.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.69 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

