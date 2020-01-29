Short Interest in Navios Maritime Containers LP (NASDAQ:NMCI) Increases By 10.7%

Navios Maritime Containers LP (NASDAQ:NMCI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,100 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 282,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Navios Maritime Containers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NMCI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. 15,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,263. The firm has a market cap of $59.86 million and a P/E ratio of 14.17. Navios Maritime Containers has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Navios Maritime Containers had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $37.03 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Containers stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime Containers LP (NASDAQ:NMCI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Navios Maritime Containers as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Containers

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships in Asia and Europe. As of March 6, 2019, it owned a fleet of 30 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

