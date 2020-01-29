Short Interest in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Drops By 8.5%

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the December 31st total of 7,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $505,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 38.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,063,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,561 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 445,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 1,667.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 342,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 323,367 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 301,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGL. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

NYSE NGL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.75. 583,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,326. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.04. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $15.71.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.51%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -123.81%.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

