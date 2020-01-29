Short Interest in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Declines By 18.1%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,700 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 627,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NBY stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $4.04.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) by 1,283.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 412,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 382,645 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.96% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

