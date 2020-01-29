Short Interest in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Expands By 10.6%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,120,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the December 31st total of 16,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NG opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $9.48.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 58,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $367,729.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,204.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 46,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $433,122.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 495,406 shares of company stock worth $3,614,408.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 18.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 2.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 133,518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 17.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,711 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

