Short Interest in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) Rises By 10.0%

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 14.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NVEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In related news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $201,786.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $1,827,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,203 shares of company stock worth $2,892,196 over the last ninety days. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NV5 Global by 1,050.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVEE traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $62.78. 153,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,954. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $85.60. The company has a market cap of $794.12 million, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $131.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

