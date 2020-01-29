Short Interest in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Expands By 11.8%

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,300 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 217,700 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.51 million, a P/E ratio of 49.57 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZEUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,576,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after acquiring an additional 89,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

