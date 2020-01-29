Short Interest in Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Decreases By 8.5%

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the December 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 561,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Oragenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.99.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01.

In related news, Director Robert C. Koski sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oragenics stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.65% of Oragenics worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

