Short Interest in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Increases By 12.4%

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,680,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 12,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Parsley Energy stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.86. 6,681,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,248,375. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsley Energy has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $510.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.05 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Parsley Energy will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PE shares. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

In related news, Director Ron Brokmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $207,760.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Parsley Energy by 22.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

