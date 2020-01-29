Short Interest in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expands By 10.6%

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,810,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the December 31st total of 14,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.35.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,226 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $116.66. 9,174,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,214,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.69. The company has a market cap of $137.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $121.48.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

