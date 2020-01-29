Short Interest in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Decreases By 8.2%

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,900 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the December 31st total of 584,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PXLW. Lake Street Capital lowered Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Pixelworks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXLW. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 975.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 634.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 164,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 142,249 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 2,148.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 176,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 741,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751 shares during the last quarter. 25.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pixelworks stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,534. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $162.09 million, a P/E ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 2.08. Pixelworks has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $5.01.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 8.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

