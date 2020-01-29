Short Interest in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Decreases By 8.7%

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,420,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the December 31st total of 13,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE PVG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.02. 1,292,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,808. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 91.84 and a beta of -0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.97 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PVG. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $25.40 to $23.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,626,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,307,000 after purchasing an additional 195,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pretium Resources by 22.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,066,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,696,000 after acquiring an additional 553,135 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Pretium Resources by 30.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,686,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,415,000 after acquiring an additional 391,775 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pretium Resources by 19.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after acquiring an additional 252,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Pretium Resources by 19.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 853,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 136,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

