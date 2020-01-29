Short Interest in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Declines By 7.9%

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 19,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 55,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Pure Storage by 24.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 277,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 54,399 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $10,683,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PSTG. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.74.

PSTG stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.04. 65,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.96. Pure Storage has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $428.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

