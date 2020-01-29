Short Interest in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Drops By 8.3%

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 898,400 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 979,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 46.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of RUTH stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 196,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,884. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $27.14. The firm has a market cap of $599.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

