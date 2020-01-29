Short Interest in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Grows By 10.9%

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the December 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Shares of NYSE SWM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.56. The stock had a trading volume of 110,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.90. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.40 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWM. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

