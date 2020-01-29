Short Interest in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Rises By 11.7%

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 631,700 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the December 31st total of 565,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 284,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $759,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIGI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,248. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $81.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

