Short Interest in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Declines By 8.3%

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SERV has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Servicemaster Global from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Servicemaster Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Servicemaster Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

In other Servicemaster Global news, Director Steven B. Hochhauser acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $70,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,382.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 2,014.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

SERV traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $36.72. 829,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,098. Servicemaster Global has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -52.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.93.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

