Short Interest in Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) Increases By 12.2%

Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of SESN remained flat at $$0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 22,228 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 53,605 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

SESN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sesen Bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

