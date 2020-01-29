Short Interest in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Drops By 9.9%

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 437,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.09. 17,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,849. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $193.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.25. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SMSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley set a $8.50 price objective on Smith Micro Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smith Micro Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 52,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 194,019 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 135,303.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 36,532 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

