Short Interest in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Rises By 12.1%

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the December 31st total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 894,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of SQM stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.58. 418,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,108. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 23.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

