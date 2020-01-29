Short Interest in Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) Drops By 11.0%

Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 776,100 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the December 31st total of 872,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 343,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 621.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 143,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 140,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 46,516 shares in the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SOHU stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,019. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $441.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.49. Sohu.com has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.42. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $482.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sohu.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

