Short Interest in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Decreases By 8.2%

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,680,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the December 31st total of 10,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 16.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SONO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,025. Sonos has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.13 and a beta of 1.68.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Sonos had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonos will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $578,144.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sonos by 673.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sonos in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Sonos in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

