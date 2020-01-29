Short Interest in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Drops By 8.9%

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SSB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Stephens raised South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Get South State alerts:

Shares of SSB traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.46. 19,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. South State has a twelve month low of $63.91 and a twelve month high of $88.10. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.55.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. South State had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $162.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that South State will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.68%.

In other South State news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $42,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of South State in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in South State by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in South State by 44.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 28,092 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in South State in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in South State by 311.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 29,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.