Short Interest in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Declines By 5.4%

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $53.13. The stock had a trading volume of 15,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,954. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.37. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.65. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 42.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 66.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SRC shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,264 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 289,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 17,532 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 61,478 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.