Short Interest in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Expands By 14.0%

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 774,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 28,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $567,112.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,762.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 43,305 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $847,911.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,490 shares of company stock worth $2,513,926. Company insiders own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase during the third quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Steelcase by 457.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCS opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.41. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.70 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

SCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Sidoti increased their price target on Steelcase from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.