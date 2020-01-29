Short Interest in Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Rises By 12.1%

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,700 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the December 31st total of 263,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

SCM stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.58. 97,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $274.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.67. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.61 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 45.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1133 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. 16.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

