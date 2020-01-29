Short Interest in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Grows By 10.1%

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:TU traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.14. 241,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.06. TELUS has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 61.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 128,989 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 36.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 30,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $235,848,000 after purchasing an additional 176,047 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in TELUS by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

