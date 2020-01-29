Short Interest in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Decreases By 9.4%

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,850,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 11,980,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,726,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

TIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Shares of NYSE:TIF remained flat at $$134.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,369,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,526. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $78.60 and a one year high of $134.39.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Tiffany & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.