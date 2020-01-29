Short Interest in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Drops By 8.6%

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 4,650,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 459,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.79.

In other news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $314,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,356,722.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:THS traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.26. The company had a trading volume of 195,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,105. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

