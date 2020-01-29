Short Interest in Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Declines By 9.2%

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 11,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

UNAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Unico American from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Unico American from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Unico American stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. Unico American has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 million, a P/E ratio of -27.82 and a beta of -0.40.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter.

About Unico American

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage.

