Short Interest in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Rises By 10.8%

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 6,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $553,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $3.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.41. 1,336,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,483. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.53. The firm has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

