Short Interest in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) Drops By 10.3%

Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,600 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 501,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Universal by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal by 109.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Universal in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Universal by 28.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Universal by 43.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UVV traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.73. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.77. Universal has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.73.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $475.92 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.31%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

